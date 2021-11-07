Raymond James Downgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Outperform

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

