Raymond James Analysts Give Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) a C$5.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.14. The company has a market cap of C$354.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

