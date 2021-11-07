Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Radware has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.