R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of RCM opened at $26.24 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 55.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,506,682 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 539,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 234.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

