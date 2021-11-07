R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.89.

RCM opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in R1 RCM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

