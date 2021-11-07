Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. 22,610,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

