Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Purchases $26,780.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Tj Kennedy bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 102.81% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 245.5% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 355,274 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.