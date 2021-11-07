Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Quantum updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 359,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Quantum has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quantum were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

