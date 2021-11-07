QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $168.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 333,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

