QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank now has a $168.00 price target on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $163.92, with a volume of 1072267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.11.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.