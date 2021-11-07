Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quaker Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

