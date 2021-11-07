Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Summit Insights currently has $190.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

