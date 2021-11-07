Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $180.00 at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.61.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

