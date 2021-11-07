Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.750 EPS.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

