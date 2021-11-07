Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.750 EPS.
Qorvo stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.
In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
