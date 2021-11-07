QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Earnings Results

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE QGEN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,578. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

