Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HMST stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

