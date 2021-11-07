Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL opened at $349.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $350.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.