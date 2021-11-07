Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

