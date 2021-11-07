Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Trane Technologies plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.