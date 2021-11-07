PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRTC opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.14.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

