Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PBYI stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,300. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

