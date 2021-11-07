Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.