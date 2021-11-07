Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.95 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and $274,536.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00040672 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.