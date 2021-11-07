Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.