Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.8% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 53.1% during the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

