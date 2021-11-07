Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,446 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $11,186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 364,775 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE PEB opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

