Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHO shares. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

