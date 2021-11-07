Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Flowserve worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 113.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

