Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Timken were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

