Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

