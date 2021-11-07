Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.96 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,464,000 after buying an additional 99,697 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Shares of ADS opened at $91.92 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

