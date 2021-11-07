Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.96 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

