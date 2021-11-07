Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quidel by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 975.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 55.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

QDEL opened at $121.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $4.59. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

