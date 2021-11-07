PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $170.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.94 on Thursday. PTC has a 1 year low of $89.99 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $78,945,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.