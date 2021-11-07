PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.94. 1,047,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. PTC has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

