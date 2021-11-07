Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.92 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.