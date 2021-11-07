Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,764 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $183.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.59. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

