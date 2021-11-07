Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 75,929 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,929 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $23,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

