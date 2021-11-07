Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,956 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

NYSE:BBY opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

