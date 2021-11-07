Prudential Financial Inc. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after buying an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.87 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

