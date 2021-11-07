Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 38,713 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $27,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $107.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

