Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 1,124,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,995. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $433.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

