Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS.

Prothena stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 274,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prothena stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 214.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

