ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.65 ($23.12).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.55. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

