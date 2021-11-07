Project Pai Market Cap Reaches $24.07 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.07 million and $476,975.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00123969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,783,933,460 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,842,659 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

