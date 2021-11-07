Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,881. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,182 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,286. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

