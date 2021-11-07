Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,881. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,182 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,286. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.