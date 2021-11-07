PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. PROG updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-$3.99 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$3.990 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. 896,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

