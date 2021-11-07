Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Primo Water updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PRMW opened at $19.03 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,298 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

