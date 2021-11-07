Primecoin One Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $1.33 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,370,825 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

