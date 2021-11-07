Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 92,420 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of Capital One Financial worth $372,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $154.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

